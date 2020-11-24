KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 23, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 279,030,385 169,099,186 9,623,424,754 6,020,375,024 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,313,875,531 (1,472,671,948) (158,796,417) Local Individuals 7,963,674,956 (8,501,072,990) (537,398,034) Local Corporates 4,739,187,596 (4,042,993,145) 696,194,451 ===============================================================================

