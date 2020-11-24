Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 23, 2020).
24 Nov 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 23, 2020).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
279,030,385 169,099,186 9,623,424,754 6,020,375,024
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,313,875,531 (1,472,671,948) (158,796,417)
Local Individuals 7,963,674,956 (8,501,072,990) (537,398,034)
Local Corporates 4,739,187,596 (4,042,993,145) 696,194,451
