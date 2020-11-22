Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif’s mother passes away in London
Akhter was 90 years old and had been ill for a while. According to reports, she was undergoing medical treatment.
Updated 22 Nov 2020
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Akhtar passed away in London on Sunday after prolonged illness.
The development was confirmed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarrar.
"Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif's respected mother has passed away," he tweeted.
Shamim Akhtar was 90 years old and had been ill for a while. According to reports, she was undergoing medical treatment.
Report is being updated
Security, Coronavirus threat significant as PDM prepares for Peshawar rally
Nawaz Sharif’s mother passes away in London
Pakistan may go into 'complete lockdown' as cases continue to surge: PM Imran
Joint military drills: PNS Zulfiqar visits Jordan port
Australia defence chief pledges changes after damning Afghanistan report
Number of COVID-19 patients on vents rises up to 200%: Asad Umar
Pakistan reports 59 COVID-19 deaths, 2,665 fresh cases
PDM all set for Peshawar rally today
After Pennsylvania court defeat, Trump faces new pressure to concede election
US surpasses 12 million Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
South Korea reports more than 300 new coronavirus cases for fifth straight day
Read more stories
Comments