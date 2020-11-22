Nawaz Sharif’s mother passes away in London

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Akhtar passed away in London on Sunday after prolonged illness.

The development was confirmed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarrar.

"Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif's respected mother has passed away," he tweeted.

Shamim Akhtar was 90 years old and had been ill for a while. According to reports, she was undergoing medical treatment.

