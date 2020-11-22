World
US CDC reports 253,600 deaths from coronavirus
- The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus.
- The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
22 Nov 2020
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 11,843,490 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 192,673 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,885 to 253,600.
