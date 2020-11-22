AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 193.04 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.77%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

US CDC reports 253,600 deaths from coronavirus

  • The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus.
  • The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
Reuters 22 Nov 2020

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 11,843,490 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 192,673 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,885 to 253,600.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 20 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

US CDC

US CDC reports 253,600 deaths from coronavirus

Xi says China ready to boost global COVID-19 vaccine cooperation

Pakistan engaged with IMF to bring review work to completion: Finance Ministry

Thousands participate in funeral prayers of Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore

Asad Umar advises Sindh Govt to utilize Rs700bn allocated in the budget for Karachi

55% increase in suicide cases among the Indian Central Reserve Police Force: report

Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July

US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan

PSM, Railways, FBR restructuring plan unveiled

Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters