Buzdar inaugurates Bab-e-Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated Bab-e-Lahore which was constructed at entrance of provincial capital at Thokar Niaz Baig on Multan Road.

The CM was accompanied by provincial minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, MPAs Sadia Sohail Rana and Nazir Chohan, LDA Vice Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran, LDA DG Ahmad Aziz Tarrar, LDA Additional DG Farqaleet Mir, LDA Chief Engineer Abdul Razaq Chohan and LDA governing body member Aamer Riaz Qureshi.

While addressing the ceremony, the CM said that the 'welcome gate' would leave a lasting impression on the visitors. "Thokar Niaz Beg junction has been redesigned; green areas are developed along the canal and added street lights, palisade fencing and decorative lights. 'Darood Shareef' is also inscribed with steelwork on both sides of 130 feet wide and 60 feet high Bab-e-Lahore gate," he added. He also announced that similar beatified gates will be built on other entry and exit points of the city.

