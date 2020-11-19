AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Gold falls 1pc on stronger dollar, economic rebound hopes

  • Dollar index gains 0.4%.
  • Gold hits over one-week low.
Reuters 19 Nov 2020

Gold slipped as much as 1% on Thursday as the dollar firmed and progress in COVID-19 vaccine development boosted hopes of a faster economic rebound and tempered bets for an immediate US coronavirus relief package.

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,856.58 per ounce by 9:47 a.m. EST (1447 GMT), after hitting its lowest since Nov. 9 at $1,851.83. US gold futures slipped 0.9% to $1,856.80.

A stronger dollar and uncertainty over further economic stimulus is weighing on gold, said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

"Though there's an anticipation for more (stimulus), some people are electing to take profits until there's more clarity."

Rival safe haven dollar rose 0.4% versus major currencies, as coronavirus cases surged globally.

Gold tends to benefit from economic stimulus since it's considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement that it may trigger.

Optimism over progress in vaccines, which could be ready for US authorisation within weeks, have also dented bullion's appeal.

"(Vaccines) removed some of the longer term uncertainty when it comes to the virus. So although there are concerns about the short-term implications of the spike, longer term, people are a lot more optimistic, which is probably why we've seen somewhat of a pullback in gold," Sica said.

An unexpected rise in new US jobless claims also didn't help gold.

"We're having this clash of fear over the present COVID-19 conditions, and then we've the hope of the vaccines coming in a few months, so that's kind of tugging the markets back and forth," Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff said.

"Gold traders are now focusing on the next few months with the dark winter amid the pandemic that could impact consumer demand for gold."

Silver dipped 2.1% to $23.80 per ounce. Platinum was unchanged at $942.62, while palladium eased 1% to $2,306.30.

Gold price

Gold falls 1pc on stronger dollar, economic rebound hopes

PM Khan visits Kabul, pledges support for Afghan peace

ATC sentences Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in prison

FM Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart, discusses peace process in Kabul

COAS Bajwa, US Charge d' Affaires discuss Afghan Peace Process

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets President Ashraf Ghani

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters