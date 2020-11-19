AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

South Africa central bank leaves main rate unchanged in close decision

  • Bank leaves rates steady in last meeting of 2020.
  • Inflation to moderate, slower rebound in economic growth.
  • Future decision "data dependent" - Governor Kganyago.
Reuters 19 Nov 2020

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's central bank left its main lending rate unchanged at 3.50% on Thursday as the consumer inflation outlook remains moderate and uncertainty lingers over the trajectory of coronavirus infections, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

The bank has lopped 300 basis points (bps) off interest rates since the beginning of 2020 to support an economy that was already in recession before COVID-19 hit. But it has now kept them on hold for two meetings in a row.

Three members of the bank's five-member monetary policy committee (MPC) favoured keeping rates on hold, while two voted for a 25 basis-point cut.

The decision, albeit close, was in-line with the market consensus and a recent poll by Reuters, where 17 of 22 economists surveyed saw the bank keeping rates steady.

As result the currency hardly reacted, trading at 15.50 per dollar soon after the decision, having traded at 15.53 just before.

Like other emerging market currencies, the usually volatile rand has rallied following Joe Biden's victory in the United States Presidential elections.

Kganyago warned that this had removed only one of the many headwinds faced by the currency.

In last month's budget speech the finance minister announced a much larger budget deficit and faster growth in public debt, while saying economic growth would remain weak and insufficient to mitigate record unemployment.

The typically conservative central bank has resisted calls to slash rates further and print money to plug the deficit. On Thursday it repeated that rate decisions would be data dependent, and "sensitive to the balance of risks to the outlook".

"Economic and financial conditions are expected to remain volatile for the foreseeable future, said Kganyago. He added that "COVID-19 infections will occur in waves of higher and lower intensity," making it difficult to say when the economy would return to growth.

South Africa has the highest rate of recorded COVID-19 cases on the continent, with more than 750,000 confirmed cases and over 20,000 related deaths. Some parts of the country are now experiencing "cluster outbreaks" after months of steady decline.

The bank now expects the economy to contract 8.0% in 2020, slightly better than its September forecast of an 8.2% contraction. It lowered its 2021 growth forecast to a 3.5% expansion from the 3.9% it saw two months ago.

It sees consumer inflation averaging 3.2% this year, and 3.9% next year, a touch lower than previous forecasts.

South Africa's central bank

South Africa central bank leaves main rate unchanged in close decision

PM Khan visits Kabul, pledges support for Afghan peace

ATC sentences Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in prison

FM Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart, discusses peace process in Kabul

COAS Bajwa, US Charge d' Affaires discuss Afghan Peace Process

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets President Ashraf Ghani

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters