AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

US natgas futures drop over 5pc to six-week low on warmer forecasts

  • Front-month gas futures fell 15.6 cents, or 5.8%, to $2.556 per million British thermal units.
  • Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 US states rose to 92.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Wednesday.
Reuters 19 Nov 2020

US natural gas futures plunged over 5% to a six-week low on Thursday on forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand through early December and a continued rise in output.

That price drop also came ahead of a federal report expected to show an unusual mid November weekly injection into storage and despite record liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

Analysts said US utilities likely added 15 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the warmer-than-normal week ended Nov. 13. That compares with a decrease of 66 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average withdrawal of 24 bcf.

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.942 trillion cubic feet (tcf) or 5.8% above the five-year average of 3.727 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures fell 15.6 cents, or 5.8%, to $2.556 per million British thermal units at 9:17 a.m. EST (1417 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 6.

Even though it's only November, traders noted warm weather so far this month has caused some in the market to give up on this winter and focus on next year.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 US states rose to 92.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Wednesday, its highest in a day since April.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would drop from 103.5 bcfd this week to 99.9 bcfd next week. That is lower than Refinitiv's forecasts on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to US LNG export plants has averaged 10.0 bcfd so far in November, up from a five-month high of 7.7 bcfd in October, as rising prices in Europe and Asia in recent months have prompted global buyers to purchase more US gas.

US natural gas

US natgas futures drop over 5pc to six-week low on warmer forecasts

PM Khan visits Kabul, pledges support for Afghan peace

ATC sentences Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in prison

FM Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart, discusses peace process in Kabul

COAS Bajwa, US Charge d' Affaires discuss Afghan Peace Process

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets President Ashraf Ghani

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters