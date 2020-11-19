AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Pompeo, on visit to Israel, says he will go to Golan Heights

  • Today I'll have the chance to visit the Golan Heights. The simple recognition of this as part of Israel, too.
  • Israel says the Golan - which overlooks northern Israel, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan - is a bulwark against Syria and Iranian forces.
Reuters 19 Nov 2020

JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would visit the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Thursday, marking the Trump administration's break with previous US policy on the strategic plateau.

"Today I'll have the chance to visit the Golan Heights. The simple recognition of this as part of Israel, too, was a decision President Trump made that is historically important and simply a recognition of reality," Pompeo said in Jerusalem.

President Donald Trump in 2019 recognised Israel's claim of sovereignty over the parts of the Golan that it captured from Syria in a 1967 war and later annexed in a move not recognised by the United Nations and most of the international community.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said: "Pompeo's visit to occupied land is an active participation in the occupation."

Israel says the Golan - which overlooks northern Israel, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan - is a bulwark against Syria and Iranian forces.

Pompeo was also due to visit a settler winery in Psagot, a hilltop Israeli settlement near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Haaretz newspaper reported. TV footage showed American flags and what appeared to be security personnel there, while an Israeli military helicopter landed nearby. The US embassy in Israel declined to comment on that trip.

A year ago Pompeo announced that the United States no longer viewed Israel's settlements as "inconsistent with international law," in a further reversal of decades of US policy. In response, Psagot named one of its wines after Pompeo.

It is unclear whether Trump's decision on settlements would be reversed by a future US administration under President-elect Joe Biden. However Biden is expected to take a tougher line on Israeli settlements in general. Palestinian officials condemned Pompeo's proposed visit.

"This visit hurts every Palestinian, and is against all international laws," Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maayah told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We hope that things will change in the future with the American (government), and that, again, the Americans will (return to dealing) with settlements as entities against international law."

Pompeo, who announced new US sanctions on Iran while in Israel, said Washington would also step up action against pro-Palestinian efforts to isolate Israel economically and diplomatically.

"I want you to know that we will immediately take steps to identify organisations that engage in hateful BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) conduct and withdraw US government support," he said.

"We will regard the global anti-Israel BDS campaign as anti-Semitic," Pompeo said. Supporters of BDS dispute that designation, saying they are against all forms of racism.

US-based Human Rights Watch denounced Pompeo's announcement, saying he had falsely equated peaceful support for boycotts of Israel with antisemitism.

"Instead of combating systemic racism and far-right extremism in the United States, the Trump administration is undermining the common fight against the scourge of antisemitism by equating it with peaceful advocacy of boycotts," said Eric Goldstein, the group's acting Middle East and North Africa director.

Mike Pompeo Golan Heights

Pompeo, on visit to Israel, says he will go to Golan Heights

PM Khan visits Kabul, pledges support for Afghan peace

ATC sentences Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in prison

FM Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart, discusses peace process in Kabul

COAS Bajwa, US Charge d' Affaires discuss Afghan Peace Process

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets President Ashraf Ghani

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters