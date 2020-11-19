AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
Nov 19, 2020
Business

Google Goes Green with its New Tool to Keep Cities Cool

  • Google has launched a new tool called Tree Canopy Lab that could help cities keep cool by allowing residents to map out where trees are needed most.
BR Web Desk 19 Nov 2020

Google has launched a new tool called Tree Canopy Lab that could help cities keep cool by allowing residents to map out where trees are needed most.

Google uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and aerial imagery to trace out every tree in the city and then display this information in an interactive map with additional data on densely populated and more vulnerable cities.

As cities continue to grow across the globe, construction of new buildings traps heat, and make cities warmer. Planting more trees in metropolitan areas where they are sparse is an easy way to cool down cities.

It is reported that this app has been piloted in Los Angeles with plans to expand to more cities. It will take inventory of trees by sending a survey to people living in each block.

This new app is free to use and will be updated regularly using images from Google maps. The Tree Canopy Lab aims to support city planners and governments in both designing greener cities and raising awareness about this issue.

google environment cities

