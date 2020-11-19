AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

East-to-west flow of gold slows as Swiss exports to India rebound

  • Switzerland's exports of gold to China remained at rock bottom, however, suggesting that demand in Asia is far from a full recovery.
  • Switzerland is the world's biggest gold refining centre and a transit hub, and its trade data illustrate global market trends.
Reuters 19 Nov 2020

LONDON: The flow of gold from east to west triggered by the coronavirus pandemic eased in October as Switzerland's imports of bullion from Asia fell and it exported more to India than in any month since May 2019, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday.

Switzerland's exports of gold to China remained at rock bottom, however, suggesting that demand in Asia is far from a full recovery.

Switzerland is the world's biggest gold refining centre and a transit hub, and its trade data illustrate global market trends.

China and India, the biggest jewellery markets, have for years been its biggest export destinations.

But coronavirus lockdowns collapsed demand and Switzerland began instead to import gold from Asia to send to the United States and Britain, where investors stockpiled bullion to keep their wealth safe through the turmoil of the pandemic.

This stockpiling pushed gold prices to record highs around $2,000 an ounce but the dynamic weakened in October.

Investor demand in the west slackened, Swiss imports from Hong Kong, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates fell sharply and exports to Britain tumbled to 19.1 tonnes from 50.9 tonnes in September.

Though Switzerland shipped no gold to mainland China and only 53 kilograms to Hong Kong, exports to India swelled to 24.3 tonnes.

In total, Switzerland exported 90.5 tonnes of gold in October, down from 105.9 tonnes in September and the least since February.

Gold price

East-to-west flow of gold slows as Swiss exports to India rebound

PM Khan visits Kabul, pledges support for Afghan peace

ATC sentences Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in prison

FM Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart, discusses peace process in Kabul

COAS Bajwa, US Charge d' Affaires discuss Afghan Peace Process

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets President Ashraf Ghani

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters