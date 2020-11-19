COAS Bajwa, US Charge d' Affaires discuss Afghan Peace Process

The United States Charge d’ Affaires Ms. Angela Aggeler called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISPR reported on Thursday.
As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, both discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security situation, particularly the Afghan Peace Process.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contribution to conflict prevention in the region and lauded Islamabad’s role in the peace process, said the military’s media wing.
