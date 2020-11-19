AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
Pakistan

Mashal murder case: PHC commutes convict's death penalty to life in prison

BR Web Desk Updated 19 Nov 2020

The Peshawar High Court on Thursday commuted death penalty of a convict in life sentence for the 2017 lynching of university student Mashal Khan.

AS per details, the Court also declared the acquittal of 25 accused in the case void and ordered their arrest.

The appeals were filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Mashal’s father and the convicts who were awarded jail terms by the trial court.

Mashal Khan, 23, was a student of the Department of Mass Communication at Mardan's Abdul Wali Khan University. He was brutally lynched by a mob over rumours that he had committed blasphemy by posting sacrilegious content online on April 13, 2017.

Convict Imran, who was awarded capital punishment, was found guilty of firing shots at the victim student from his pistol, which led to his death.

He had also confessed to the crime before the court.

