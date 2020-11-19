AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Oil prices mixed as surging COVID-19 cases outweigh vaccine optimism

  • US crude stocks rise less than expected.
  • Distillate inventories plunge –EIA.
  • Shutdowns mount as global COVID-19 cases surge.
  • Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective.
Reuters 19 Nov 2020

TOKYO: Oil futures were mixed on Thursday as the surge in coronavirus cases and tighter economic restrictions around the globe stoked fears over slower fuel demand, outweighing upbeat vaccine news.

Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.3%, to $44.46 a barrel by 0732 GMT, reversing from an earlier loss. US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 3 cents, or 0.1%, to $41.79 a barrel, paring most of its earlier declines.

Brent rose 1.4% and WTI climbed nearly 1% on Wednesday.

"The spread of coronavirus infection and fresh restrictions in the United States and other parts of the world hit market sentiment as it would hamper fuel demand," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Co.

"Investors are also booking profits from the recent rally before the US Thanksgiving holiday later this month," he said.

The US death toll from COVID-19 surpassed a grim new milestone of 250,000 lives lost on Wednesday, as New York City's public school system, the nation's largest, called a halt to in-classroom instruction, citing a jump in coronavirus infection rates.

The Japanese capital Tokyo posted the highest coronavirus alert level on Thursday with its daily tally of new cases set for a record high of more than 500, and its governor warned of much worse unless action is taken.

Russia surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases after reporting an additional 23,610 infections and 463 deaths related to COVID-19, both record daily rises.

Worries about coronavirus-related economic damage overshadowed upbeat news from Pfizer and BioNTech that are seeking US and European authorization for their COVID-19 vaccines next month.

"Weaker global equities amid growing worries over the surging pandemic also bolstered fears over slowing consumption and fuel demand," said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

Asian shares drifted off all-time highs on Thursday as widening COVID-19 restrictions in the United states weighed on Wall Street.

Boosting worries about oversupply, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) and France's Total discussed NOC's efforts to raise capacity and increase production rates to the highest levels.

Supporting prices, US crude inventories rose 768,000 barrels last week, less than analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel rise, government data showed. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 5.2 million barrels, far exceeding expectations.

"Still, lingering worries over a global supply glut, especially with the COVID-19-hit economies, will likely limit upside of oil prices," Fujitomi's Saito said, predicting WTI to be traded between $40 and $42 a barrel until the OPEC+ meeting later this month.

OPEC+, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, is due to discuss policy at a full ministerial meeting to be held on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Members of OPEC+ are leaning towards delaying the current plan to boost output in January by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), sources have said.

Oil prices

Oil prices mixed as surging COVID-19 cases outweigh vaccine optimism

FM Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart, discusses peace process in Kabul

COAS Bajwa, US Charge d' Affaires discuss Afghan Peace Process

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets President Ashraf Ghani

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

PKR-denominated Karakoram bonds: ADB raises Rs1.83bn

National savings schemes: Institutional investment disallowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters