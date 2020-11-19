AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
Apple to pay $113mn for intentionally slowing down iPhones

  • 33 US states had claimed that the technology company Apple slows down the performance of old mobile phones so that its users buy new phones.
Ali Ahmed 19 Nov 2020

One of the world's most influential technology company Apple will pay $113 million in settlement for intentionally slowing down the performance of its mobile phones, a controversy that became known as "batterygate.".

According to reports, 33 US states had claimed that the technology company Apple slows down the performance of old mobile phones so that its users buy new phones.

In 2016, the iPhone 6, 7, and SE models were hit by battery issues and a slow performance scandal that affected millions of users. Apple introduced software features for the iPhone 6, iPhone 7, and SE in 2016 that slowed down the performance of older iPhones.

"Many consumers decided that the only way to get improved performance was to purchase a newer-model iPhone from Apple," Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wrote in a complaint made public on Wednesday. "Apple, of course, fully understood such effects on sales."

Apple had previously acknowledged that the company had slowed down phones to maintain battery life. It is pertinent to mention that Apple has been fined $500 million in March this year in this regard.

The technology company has admitted to slowing down older iPhones through software updates in 2017 after complaints from experts about unusually slow performance.

