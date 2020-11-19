AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Pakistani restaurant in US to feed homeless again after global support

BR Web Desk 19 Nov 2020

A Pakistani restaurant owner in D.C., Kazi Mannan, would be able to continue his mission of feeding homeless as he receives after major financial support from public.

Over the weekend, his fundraiser for Sakina Halal Grill saw major financial support after he asked the public for help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant renowned for feeding homeless without ever asking for a penny, found itself struggling to survive due to ongoing global pandemic.

'I can't feed myself': Mannan told ABC7 on Friday. “Right now we are in a bad shape and unable to pay rent.”

“I am unable to pay my mortgage," he added.

.

His tearful interview went viral on social media and drew attention of many across the globe.

Kazi Mannan reached out to ABC7 in November to do something he could have never imagined: ask for help.

"It was heartbreaking for me to ask the public to come out and support me," Kazi said with tears in his eyes.

He setup a ‘gofundme, account to raise money so that his business didn't have to close and he could eventually continue feeding the homeless.

Within 24 hours of posting his account, he raised $100,000 with messages of support from around the world.

“The thing that hurt me is someone walks in – I can’t offer them food and it’s built inside of me," Kazi explained. "If someone asked it hurt me so bad because I myself don’t have money to buy food.”

People are continuing to donate as Kazi raised his goal to $250,000.

Kazi says he will begin feeding the homeless again very soon.

“I promise you I won’t disappoint you. we are going to do very big things.”

Sakina Halal Grill DC restaurant Kazi Mannan Feeding homeless

Pakistani restaurant in US to feed homeless again after global support

FM Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart, discusses peace process in Kabul

COAS Bajwa, US Charge d' Affaires discuss Afghan Peace Process

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets President Ashraf Ghani

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

PKR-denominated Karakoram bonds: ADB raises Rs1.83bn

National savings schemes: Institutional investment disallowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters