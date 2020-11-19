Pakistani restaurant in US to feed homeless again after global support

A Pakistani restaurant owner in D.C., Kazi Mannan, would be able to continue his mission of feeding homeless as he receives after major financial support from public.

Over the weekend, his fundraiser for Sakina Halal Grill saw major financial support after he asked the public for help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant renowned for feeding homeless without ever asking for a penny, found itself struggling to survive due to ongoing global pandemic.

'I can't feed myself': Mannan told ABC7 on Friday. “Right now we are in a bad shape and unable to pay rent.”

“I am unable to pay my mortgage," he added.

.

His tearful interview went viral on social media and drew attention of many across the globe.

Kazi Mannan reached out to ABC7 in November to do something he could have never imagined: ask for help.

"It was heartbreaking for me to ask the public to come out and support me," Kazi said with tears in his eyes.

He setup a ‘gofundme, account to raise money so that his business didn't have to close and he could eventually continue feeding the homeless.

Within 24 hours of posting his account, he raised $100,000 with messages of support from around the world.

“The thing that hurt me is someone walks in – I can’t offer them food and it’s built inside of me," Kazi explained. "If someone asked it hurt me so bad because I myself don’t have money to buy food.”

People are continuing to donate as Kazi raised his goal to $250,000.

Kazi says he will begin feeding the homeless again very soon.

“I promise you I won’t disappoint you. we are going to do very big things.”