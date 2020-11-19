Australian Combat Troops Unlawfully Killed 39 Afghan Prisoners, according to investigation

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA: An investigation by the Australian military into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan has found evidence that elite Australian combat troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians.

On Thursday, Gen. Angus Campbell, Chief of the Australian Defence Force, revealed these startling revelations, stating that there were numerous incidents of a practice known as "blooding", in which new patrol members would shoot a prisoner to achieve their first kill; after which the soldiers would subsequently plant weapons and radios to give the impression that the deceased was an enemy combatant.

Gen. Campbell told reporters that the illegal killings began in 2009, with the majority taking place between 2012 and 2013, adding that members of the elite Special Air Service encouraged a "self-centered warrior culture". This four-year investigation reviewed thousands of pages worth of documents and interviewed 400 witnesses, and recommended 19 soldiers to be investigated for possible charges, including murder.

On a sombre note, Gen. Campbell stated that "To the people of Afghanistan, on behalf of the Australian Defence Force, I sincerely and unreservedly apologize for any wrongdoing by Australian soldiers", adding that he spoke directly to his counterparts in the Afghan National Army to express his remorse at the situation.

Campbell added that "Such alleged behavior profoundly disrespected the trust placed in us by the Afghan people who had asked us to their country to help them [...] It would have devastated the lives of Afghan families and communities, causing immeasurable pain and suffering. And it would have put in jeopardy our mission and the safety of our Afghan and coalition partners".

In addition to the 39 unlawful killings, the report also outlines two separate allegations of cruel treatment, stating that none of the alleged crimes were committed in the heat of battle or in circumstances that would justify a violent response.

The report mentions that these shocking crimes that were committed were deliberately concealed at a patrol commander level by sergeants and corporals, painting a grim picture of a toxic culture in the Armed Forces in which soldiers were competing against other squadrons - with many accounts of deaths being wilfully embellished. Gen. Campbell stated that "those who wished to speak up were allegedly discouraged, intimidated and discredited".

Only certain parts of the report have been revealed to the public, with many details including the names of the alleged killers being redacted, while both Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Gen. Campbell working towards any possible prosecutions, and facilitating any structural changes in the defense force. The report adds that where there is credible evidence of unlawful killings, Afghan families should be immediately compensated by the Australian government.