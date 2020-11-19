AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
After 25 years, KCR becomes operational

  • The fare of the Karachi Circular Railway train will be Rs. 50 per person while the speed will be barely 35 km per hour.
Ali Ahmed 19 Nov 2020

After 25 years, the circular railway finally became operational in Karachi. Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid inaugurated KCR after which citizens will be able to travel on the circular railway.

As per details, due to non-completion of Karachi Circular Railway track, only 46 km track will be run from City Station to Pipri i.e. Gharo. Meanwhile, due to the poor condition of tracks and gates at many places and untimely completion of preparations, train service will be available at only 13 out of 21 stations.

The fare of the Karachi Circular Railway train will be Rs. 50 per person while the speed will be barely 35 km per hour.

Due to the inactivity of 14 km track from City Station to Orange Station, Karachi Circular Railway is currently running from Pipri Yard to Karachi City (only 13 out of 21 stations in total). Between the remaining 8 stations, underpasses and overhead bridges have to be constructed for which a new date of December 15 to 30 has been given for running circular train on the remaining 14 km track.

According to officials, the circular train will cover a distance of 46 km in an hour and a half. Railway officials say that Karachi Circular Railway is a deficit deal, its operational expenses will not be met. However, thanks to the Supreme Court that the circular railway is being restored incompletely after 6 months of struggle.

