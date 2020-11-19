PEMRA ban on Nawaz speeches: IHC declines to give relief to fugitive

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declined to provide relief to the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been declared a ‘proclaimed offender’ in a number of graft cases.

Chief Justice of IHC, Justice Ather Minallah, hearing a petition filled by renowned journalists against Pemra’s ban on airing of speeches and interview of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, stated that this court couldn’t extend relief to any fugitive from justice.

Referring to former military chief Pervez Musharraf case, he remarked: “We can’t give relief on the plea even if the Pemra’s notification [regarding the ban] was illegal.”

He said that Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC and passport had been blocked. If the plea is granted, all absconders will be entitled to such relief, he pointed out to the petitioners.

The hearing was adjourned until December 16.