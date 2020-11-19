AVN 67.01 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.2%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.76%)
DCL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
DGKC 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.43%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
EPCL 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
HBL 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
HUBC 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.51%)
OGDC 94.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.24%)
PAEL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.09%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.74 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.3%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PSO 194.59 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.82%)
SNGP 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.06%)
TRG 55.76 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (4.81%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (0.2%)
BR30 21,224 Increased By ▲ 82.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 40,620 Increased By ▲ 105.42 (0.26%)
KSE30 17,098 Increased By ▲ 41.62 (0.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

China to cut tariffs, boost imports of high-quality goods and services: Xi says

  • China will pursue higher quality growth through its “dual circulation” development model, driven by technological innovation, Xi said.
Reuters 19 Nov 2020

BEIJING: China will continue to cut its tariffs and expand imports of high-quality goods and services, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, while vowing to push reforms and promote an innovation-driven growth model.

“We will further reduce tariffs and institutional costs..., and expand imports of high-quality products and services from all countries,” Xi said in a keynote speech delivered via video at the APEC CEO Dialogues, ahead of a leaders’ virtual summit on the future of international cooperation on Friday.

China will pursue higher quality growth through its “dual circulation” development model, driven by technological innovation, Xi said.

Xi also called for stronger policy coordination among international communities and said globalisation is “irreversible” and that China will not engage in “de-coupling”.

“Our new development pattern is not a closed domestic single circulation, but an open and mutually promoting domestic and international dual circulation,” Xi said.

The “dual circulation” strategy envisages that China’s next phase of development will depend mainly on “domestic circulation” or an internal cycle of production, distribution and consumption, backed by domestic technological innovation.

Xi also said China will sign free trade pacts with more countries and will promote a high-quality Belt and Road initiative.

At a key meeting last month, Xi and other leaders laid out a blueprint for China’s five-year plan and key objectives for the next 15 years. They include a goal to turn China into a “high income” nation by 2025 and advance to a “moderately developed” nation by 2035.

Xi Jinping

China to cut tariffs, boost imports of high-quality goods and services: Xi says

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

PKR-denominated Karakoram bonds: ADB raises Rs1.83bn

National savings schemes: Institutional investment disallowed

Cotton output shows alarming decline

SBP expects 1.5-2.5pc growth

July-Oct: export growth inches up 0.62pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters