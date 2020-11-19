AVN 67.38 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.77%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.76%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 106.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.38%)
EFERT 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
EPCL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.91%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
FFL 14.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
HBL 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.35%)
KAPCO 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.87%)
OGDC 94.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 33.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.25%)
PIBTL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
PIOC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
PPL 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 194.52 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.78%)
SNGP 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
STPL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.43%)
TRG 55.98 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (5.23%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
WTL 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,216 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (0.24%)
BR30 21,228 Increased By ▲ 86.49 (0.41%)
KSE100 40,632 Increased By ▲ 117.22 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,098 Increased By ▲ 41.67 (0.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Trump has made no plans to host G7 summit: diplomatic sources

  • Three diplomatic sources said there had been no outreach by the Trump administration on dates or an agenda for a possible G7 summit.
Reuters 19 Nov 2020

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has made no plans to host a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies after cancelling a June gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic, three diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

The Republican president, who has refused to accept the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, has not made a final decision, but time is running out to plan a major summit before he hands over power on Jan. 20, said one of the diplomatic sources and a fourth source familiar with the matter.

Three diplomatic sources said there had been no outreach by the Trump administration on dates or an agenda for a possible G7 summit. While an online meeting would still be possible, there had been no work on any kind of joint statement - a process that typically takes months, said one of the sources.

The White House declined to comment.

Britain, which assumes the rotating presidency of the G7 from the United States in January, last week congratulated Biden on his victory and invited him to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland next year, as well as a G7 summit.

Trump first canceled plans for a June 10 in-person summit in March due to the pandemic, but later sought to revive it, only to drop the plans in May after German leader Angela Merkel said she would not attend and others expressed concerns.

In August, he said he was inclined to host the meeting in a “calmer atmosphere” after the presidential election, but no further action has been taken, said one of the sources.

Trump also said he would expand the invitee list to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India, dismissing the G7 as “a very outdated group of countries.”.

Donald Trump G7 summit

Trump has made no plans to host G7 summit: diplomatic sources

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

PKR-denominated Karakoram bonds: ADB raises Rs1.83bn

National savings schemes: Institutional investment disallowed

Cotton output shows alarming decline

SBP expects 1.5-2.5pc growth

July-Oct: export growth inches up 0.62pc

PM says there will be no business growth bottlenecks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters