AVN 67.01 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.2%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.76%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.43%)
EFERT 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
EPCL 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
HBL 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
HUBC 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
OGDC 94.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.09%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.26%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PSO 194.59 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.82%)
SNGP 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
STPL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.06%)
TRG 55.79 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (4.87%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By ▲ 7.39 (0.18%)
BR30 21,215 Increased By ▲ 74.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 40,614 Increased By ▲ 99.61 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,095 Increased By ▲ 38.21 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

AFP Updated 19 Nov 2020

PARIS: The City of London financial district has signed a deal to secure the bulk of its electricity from a new French-built solar farm, part of its goal for net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, officials said Wednesday.

French renewables firm Voltalia will set up a dedicated 95,000-panel site in Dorset, in the southwest, whose entire output will power the City's banks and brokerages for 15 years, in a deal worth 40 million pounds (45 million euros, $53 million).

City Corporation, the district's municipal governing body, said the 50 megawatts produced -- enough to light 15,000 homes -- will provide more than half its electricity needs, including for its Guildhall headquarters and the Barbican arts centre.

Both parties said it was the first solar deal in Britain between a renewable energy producer and a governing authority, instead of accords with firms owned by local councils.

"This is a pioneering scheme which we hope will lead the way for local authorities across the UK," City Corp executive Jamie Ingham Clark said in a statement.

"It means they can play their part in reducing emissions without the risks of owning their own energy firms or infrastructure and without the need for government funding," he said.

City Corporation said it stands to save three million pounds a year under the deal.

The new Voltalia plant is one of its biggest in Britain to date -- it said it currently operates 22 solar farms in the country, for a combined capacity of 193 megawatts.—AFP

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

PKR-denominated Karakoram bonds: ADB raises Rs1.83bn

National savings schemes: Institutional investment disallowed

Cotton output shows alarming decline

SBP expects 1.5-2.5pc growth

July-Oct: export growth inches up 0.62pc

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.