Cotton output shows alarming decline

LAHORE: The cotton production in the country witnessed an alarming decline of 2.8 million bales, according to a report released by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association. The report says that more than 4 million bales were produced in the country which is 41.47 percent less as compared to more than 6.8 million bales produced till November 15 last year.

According to the statistics released by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association till November 15 local textile mills bought more than 3.1 million bales which is around 40.56 percent less as compared to the last year buying of more than 5.2 million bales during this period. The ginners had the stock of 800,000 bales which is 43.20 percent less as compared to the last year stock of more than 1.5 million bales.

Chairman Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum Naseem Usman while commenting on the report said that as per the statistics of the report this year 5.5 million bales will be produced in the country adding that around 7 million bales will have to be imported to fulfill the demand of the local industry.

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, Dr Jaso Mall Limani told Naseem Usman that major reasons, behind low production of cotton this year is non-availability of good quality seeds, substandard pesticides and to some extent climate change. Jaso Mal also said that he talked to Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar and Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhir Imam regarding alarming decline in the cotton production. Both the ministers assured that they will play their role regarding giving incentives to the farmers. They also assured that import duty on pesticides will be reduced. Dr Jaso Mal stressed on the need of introducing efficient technology and called for ensuring availability of quality seeds and good quality pesticides. Meanwhile central leader of Pakistan Hosiery Manufactures Association Javed Bilwani said regarding the alarmingly low cotton production the government should take the matter seriously. He also said that government should take steps on war footings and in right direction to increase the cotton production.

