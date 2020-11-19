UAE suspends issuance of new visit visas

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed that the UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas until further announcement for 12 countries, including Pakistan.

“We have learnt that the UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas until further announcement for 12 countries, including Pakistan. The suspension is not applicable on already issued visas,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

He said that the measure was believed to be related to the second wave of COVID-19.

“We are seeking official confirmation from the concerned UAE authorities in this regard,” he added.

