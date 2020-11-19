AVN 67.01 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.2%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.76%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.43%)
EFERT 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
EPCL 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
HBL 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
HUBC 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
OGDC 94.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.09%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.26%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PSO 194.59 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.82%)
SNGP 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
STPL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.06%)
TRG 55.79 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (4.87%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By ▲ 8.74 (0.21%)
BR30 21,223 Increased By ▲ 82.01 (0.39%)
KSE100 40,614 Increased By ▲ 99.61 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,095 Increased By ▲ 38.21 (0.22%)
Taliban welcome US troop drawdown as ‘good step’

AFP Updated 19 Nov 2020

KABUL: The Taliban on Wednesday welcomed the Pentagon's announcement it would soon pull about 2,000 US troops from Afghanistan as a "good step" that will help end the country's long-running conflict.

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that the US will slash troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq to their lowest levels in nearly 20 years of war after President Donald Trump pledged to end conflicts abroad.

"It is a good step and in the interest of the people of both countries," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP, referring to the US and Afghanistan.—AFP

