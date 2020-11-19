AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

PPP rejects PM’s offer to discuss reforms

Naveed Butt 19 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the prime minister’s offer to discuss electoral reforms, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should first accept responsibility for rigging elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and then talk about reforms.

“The PTI-led government should first accept responsibility for rigging elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and then talk about electoral reforms. This sudden interest in electoral reforms seems extremely dubious when all these years they have done nothing about it,” Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman stated on Wednesday.

She said, “The government openly violated election rules. According to the Election Act, 2017, the federal government is not allowed to campaign on the ground. On top of all this, the PM also decided to add to this flagrant rigging and misuse of federal resources by landing in GB to campaign few weeks ago. It is shocking that Form 45s were filled even before polling ending. This was blatant rigging by PTI.”

“A parliamentary committee was formed earlier for comprehensive reforms but instead of going through that, they are now talking about electoral reforms. This just reflects the federal government’s non-serious attitude. When it came to Kashmir or Gilgit-Baltistan, PM did not take the opposition into confidence but now he wants to talk to the opposition to get these reforms passed?” she questioned.

The PPP leader claimed that the PTI government was formed as a result of RTS failure. “They are unable to control inflation, how will they handle e-voting? There are reports that e-voting is prone to hacking and not completely secure. Accountability starts at home and the government should first focus on what they have done in the G-B elections before talking about reforms”.

She concluded by saying, “This government has no credibility. Tabahi sarkar is just finding ways to complicate and rig the elections. We are well aware of their intentions and incompetency”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PPP rejects PM’s offer to discuss reforms

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

PKR-denominated Karakoram bonds: ADB raises Rs1.83bn

National savings schemes: Institutional investment disallowed

Cotton output shows alarming decline

SBP expects 1.5-2.5pc growth

July-Oct: export growth inches up 0.62pc

PM says there will be no business growth bottlenecks

Inclusive growth key to economic development: Hafeez

APTTA and PTA: Parleys with Afghanistan bilateral, not trilateral: Dawood

UAE suspends issuance of new visit visas

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.