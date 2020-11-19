AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
Desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid: Case dismissed against Safdar

Recorder Report 19 Nov 2020

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday dismissed the case pertaining to desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Captain Safdar (retd).

Judicial Magistrate Eastern Court heard the case against Maryam Nawaz’s husband Captain Safdar (retd) for desecrating Mazar-e-Quaid, damaging property and murder threats.

During the hearing, the court said that there was no evidence against the accused and the presence of the plaintiff at the scene of the incident could not be proved.

According to the investigative officer, CCTV footage obtained by the police showed that the person who had filed the complaint was not present at the mausoleum when the PML-N leaders visited it last month.

An FIR was registered against him under sections 6 (prohibition on meetings), 8 (sanctity of the mazaar) and 10 (penalty) of the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Protection and Maintenance Ordinance, 1971 and Sections 506-B (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage of Rs50) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

