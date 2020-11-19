Expanding economic ties top priority: South African envoy

ISLAMABAD: South African Ambassador to Pakistan Mthuthuzeli Madikiza Wednesday said that expanding economic ties with Pakistan was among the top priorities of his country, as the African country considered Pakistan an important market for business-to-business cooperation.

Speaking at a web-talk on “South Africa’s Perspective on Evolving Geo-Economic Trends and Pakistan South Africa Economic Ties”, Ambassador Madikiza said that Pakistan and South Africa enjoyed excellent and cordial bilateral relations, and the partnership had evolved over the years, expanding to include strong people-to-people links, and new and exciting opportunities.

The event was organised by the Centre for Middle East and Africa (CMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) under its “Ambassadors’ Platform Series”.

“Stronger ties and increased collaboration between the African Continent and partner countries in the Asian region have been growing steadily over the years. This has also strengthened the notion of progressive internationalism, which entails opposition to the perpetuation of the legacy of global imperialism, colonialism, racism, the dominance of the global North over the South, as well as global structural inequality and poverty,” he said.

About bilateral ties between Pakistan and South Africa, he stated that both sides enjoy excellent bilateral relations.

“One of the top priorities is to expand economic ties, as South Africa considers Pakistan an important market for business-to-business cooperation,” he asserted.

He added that the two countries already enjoy considerable cooperation in defence production, with substantial opportunities for a strategic and mutually-beneficial partnership.

There are several areas for further expansion of economic ties, which includes higher education, science and technology, health, energy, agriculture as well as the minerals sector.

Responding to a question about South Africa’s position on the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian government, he said that his country encourages nations to resolve their conflicts peacefully through talks.

The envoy also welcomed the establishment of CMEA as a “Centre of Excellence” within the ISSI and stated that he looked forward to closer cooperation and interactions on issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador (retd) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General ISSI, said that the present government of Pakistan attached high priority to economic diplomacy particularly with Africa.

He said that CMEA was created out of this desire by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to have stronger economic and commercial ties with African Continent.

While praising South Africa as one of the leading economies within the African Continent, Ambassador Chaudhry said that Pakistan envisages a closer cooperation with South Africa in future.

He said that South Africa considers Pakistan an important market for business cooperation and is keen to further enhance the volume of bilateral trade.

Under its “Engage Africa Policy”, Pakistan looks forward to further deepening its political and economic ties with South Africa, he added.

Amina Khan, Director CMEA, in her welcome remarks stated that Pakistan and South Africa ties are highly valued, since the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 1994.

She said that South Africa and Pakistan share several commonalities such their struggle against colonialism and the vision of the late Nelson Mandela.

