Rashid says PTI will form govt in G-B with two-thirds majority

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the largest political party in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections, and the party will form government in the region with a two-thirds majority.

Speaking at a press conference, he claimed that he had never seen such a transparent election in the region in his entire political career. Rashid said the elections were held in the most transparent manner. “Election is the triumph of democracy,” he said. He said the PTI would form a government in the region with a two-thirds majority.

The minister said people attended rival parties’ public gatherings, juxtaposing G-B’s political culture with that of Punjab, where, he said, people find it difficult to even go past the offices of rival parties.

He claimed that the PTI would have a two-thirds majority by the end of this month.

“The PTI will boast a two-thirds majority after election of the GB Legislative Assembly’s speaker.”

Slamming opposition parties over holding public gatherings despite rising Covid-19 cases, the minister said they did not care about the people’s lives.

Criticising Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supermo Nawaz Sharif, he said that the former prime minister had himself ruined his politics by coming up with anti-army narrative.

He said that the opposition parties were “helping enemies of Pakistan”, adding that the PML-N leaders, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz through their anti-army narrative had helped Prime Minister Imran Khan to consolidate control over government affairs.

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman before quoting former Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi’s statement against PM Imran Khan must have thoroughly investigated it as Zaidi had refuted the statement. He said the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) would resume operation from Thursday (today). “It will be made a modern urban transport system and operated initially from Pipri to Karachi City station,” he said, adding the fare had been fixed at Rs 50. Rashid said that the 14-kilometer-long track of the KCR was completed, and the remaining track was to be completed by the Sindh government.

Sheikh Rashid added, “We are waiting for the Sindh government to complete the remaining track. At least 10 coaches have been ready and work on more than 40 coaches is underway.”

Eight trains would run between Pipri to Orangi, while the train departure times will be 7-10 am and 1-4 pm.

It is also pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court had issued contempt notices to Pakistan Railways and the Sindh government in the Railways deficit case.

