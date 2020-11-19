AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
Pakistan

Saleem Khan Tanoli elected to board of directors of UFI

19 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., has been elected to the Board of Directors at UFI - The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry after serving as 1st Vice Chair, UFI Asia-Pacific Chapter from 2017-2020.

On the occasion Mary Larkin, UFI President and President Diversified Communications USA said, “I wish to congratulate all elected and re-elected board members. This year, we have seen a record number of industry leaders standing for these elections. It stresses the role UFI is playing in supporting and representing the exhibition industry globally.”

Tanoli is also serving as Senior Vice President of German Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GPCCI) and Vice President of Asia Advertisement Association (AAA).

Tanoli is an active member of International Chamber of Commerce Pakistan (ICC Pakistan), Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI), The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF) and Italian Development Committee (IDC).—PR

