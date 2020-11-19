Commander of Qatar Air Force meets President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that both the countries had great scope for cooperation in the areas of defense and military training, and Qatar needed to benefit from defense expertise and training facilities of Pakistan.

He made these remarks, while talking to the visiting Commander of Qatar Air Force, Major-General (Pilot), Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, who called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Saoud Abdurrahman Al-Thani.

The president said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed excellent relations in all areas of mutual interest and Pakistan wanted to further strengthen and broaden bilateral cooperation with the brotherly country.

