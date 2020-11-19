Canadian canola futures climb

WINNIPEG: ICE Canadian canola futures rose on Tuesday for the fifth time in six sessions, pulled up by rising soya markets.

Canola has over the past two weeks lagged soya gains, even as canola crush margins are high, a broker said.

January canola gained $4.30 to $563.60 per tonne.

January-March canola spread traded 4,567 times.

US soyabean futures rose to their highest in more than four years as expectations of more US exports coupled with record-large US domestic soyabean crushings faced tight supplies. Euronext February rapeseed futures rose and Malaysian February palm oil futures slipped.—Reuters