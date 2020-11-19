AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 19 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (November 18, 2020).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                  on 17-11-2020   In Rupees
===========================================================================
37.324 kg         9,250       180         9,430        9,430            NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs            9,913       193        10,106       10,106            NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

