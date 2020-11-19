13 SEZs approved: CM announces Rs13bn development package for Faisalabad

LAHORE: Announcing Rs13 billion development package for Faisalabad, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the Punjab government has approved 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) while notification of seven SEZs has been issued by the federal government.

While addressing exporters and traders in Faisalabad today, the CM said a host of facilities including roads, parks, sewerage and water supply schemes will be started under this package and health and educational facilities will also be improved to promote the quality of life.

The CM reiterated that composite development is part of PTI manifesto and Punjab has taken the lead in creating ease of doing business. The business activities are going on in full swing in the province, he added. He said 12 cement factories were working in Punjab before the PTI government while the incumbent government has issued NOCs to five cement factories and 16 more factories will be issued No Objection Certificates till December, he said.

The CM said new model police stations are being established in different parts of the province and land of 101 police stations is also transferred to the police along with the provision of 600 new vehicles. The government has approved ten thousand recruitments in the police department, he added. The new Pakistan is being formed and everyone will witness the making of a new and prosperous Pakistan, he added.

The CM also directed to remove CTO Faisalabad from his post on public complaints about devastated condition of traffic in Faisalabad.

Moreover, talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association led by its president Mir Behroz Reki Baloch, the CM said that in principle decision has been taken to lift ban on coal mines’ lease. Similarly, the Cabinet has also, in principle, approved to lift the ban on renewal of mines lease. Further, different options will be reviewed for brick-kilns, including the adoption of zigzag technology, to promote environment-friendly technology.

The CM directed the secretaries of mines and environment departments to submit a report about the use of alternate technology for brick-kilns. The mining sector will be extended full support by the provincial government as minerals potential can help boost the economy.

