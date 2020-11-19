AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
THE RUPEE: Fall on all fronts

BR Research 19 Nov 2020

KARACHI: On Wednesday, global shares and USD went up on account of further positive Covid-19 vaccine news from Pfizer. Consequently, PKR fell by more than one rupee in both interbank and open market against USD. It also fell by more than 3 rupees against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee fell by 1.45 rupees for buying and by 1.55 rupees for selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 159.70 and 159.90 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 1.70 rupees for buying and 1.95 rupees for selling over yesterday's thus breaking the 160 barrier closing at 159.75 and 160.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR fell by 3 rupees for buying and by 3.50 rupees for selling closing at 188 and 190 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR fell by 60 paisas for buying and 55 paisas for selling closing at 43.30 and 43.55 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 40 paisas for buying and 50 paisas for selling closing at 42.10 and 42.40 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 159.75
Open Offer     Rs 160.20
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 159.70
Offer Rate     Rs 159.90
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained downward slide versus major currencies including the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed for the second consecutive day in the market which helped its further appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 158.50 and Rs 159.90 against the previous closing rate of Rs 157.20 and Rs 158.70 respectively.

Likewise, the national currency continued to decline its worth for the third consecutive day against the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 209.10 and Rs 211.00 against Tuesday's closing trend of Rs 206.80 and Rs 208.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained Rs1 against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs 160(buying) and Rs160.10(selling) against last rate of Rs159(buying) and Rs159.10(selling).

It closed at Rs 160(buying) and Rs160.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs111,700(selling) and Rs111,500(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

