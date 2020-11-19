Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
19 Nov 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 18, 2020).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
186,514,369 115,745,560 8,916,670,093 5,416,991,796
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 646,849,271 (699,204,273) (52,355,002)
Local Individuals 5,911,881,577 (5,150,424,141) 761,457,436
Local Corporates 3,803,622,444 (4,512,724,879) (709,102,434)
