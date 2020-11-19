KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 18, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 186,514,369 115,745,560 8,916,670,093 5,416,991,796 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 646,849,271 (699,204,273) (52,355,002) Local Individuals 5,911,881,577 (5,150,424,141) 761,457,436 Local Corporates 3,803,622,444 (4,512,724,879) (709,102,434) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020