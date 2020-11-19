KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (November 18, 2020).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 158.19 158.22 158.13 157.76 157.32 157.10 156.66 EUR 187.66 187.76 187.83 187.52 187.11 186.97 186.57 GBP 209.63 209.69 209.65 209.20 208.64 208.38 207.82 ===========================================================================

