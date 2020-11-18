KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 17, 2020).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (+) 4,213.05 High: 4,251.15 Low: 4,190.36 Net Change: (+) 22.69 Volume ('000): 130,234 Value ('000): 5,424,463 Makt Cap 1,390,241,464,580 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,804.20 NET CH. (+) 28.80 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,895.39 NET CH. (+) 29.79 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,507.00 NET CH. (+) 79.23 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,885.91 NET CH. (-) 27.35 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,721.99 NET CH. (+) 30.58 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-November-2020 ====================================

