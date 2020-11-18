Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
18 Nov 2020
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 17, 2020).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (+) 4,213.05
High: 4,251.15
Low: 4,190.36
Net Change: (+) 22.69
Volume ('000): 130,234
Value ('000): 5,424,463
Makt Cap 1,390,241,464,580
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,804.20
NET CH. (+) 28.80
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,895.39
NET CH. (+) 29.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,507.00
NET CH. (+) 79.23
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,885.91
NET CH. (-) 27.35
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,721.99
NET CH. (+) 30.58
------------------------------------
As on: 17-November-2020
====================================
