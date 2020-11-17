PDM to go ahead with its rally in Peshawar despite ban on public meetings

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) plans to hold its public meeting in Peshawar despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives that no rallies will be held in Pakistan in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, the PM announced the government's decision to ban public political rallies, fearing hospitals will be overwhelmed as they were in June if people do not act responsibly.

"We have decided to ban public gatherings in the country, including ours planned over the weekend, as large crowds help in the spread of the virus,” he said.

Following his announcement, JUI-F information secretary and coordinator Abdul Jalil Jan tweeted that the PDM will hold its rally in Peshwar as scheduled on November 22.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central senior vice-president Sardar Mohammad Yousuf also said that the rally would be held, adding that his party would hold a public meeting in Mansehra on November 18, local media reported.