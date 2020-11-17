AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
Country's prosperity top priority, says president

Recorder Report Updated 17 Nov 2020

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Monday that the country's prosperity was the top-most priority of the government while the machinations of the detractors to destabilize the government will be foiled.

He said this while talking to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar who called on him, here today. During the meeting, both discussed administrative and political affairs, besides matters of mutual interest.

Dr Arif Alvi said there was need to unite against the anti-state elements in the country, adding that the nation was united under the banner of PTI and the allied political parties.

He also hailed Governor Punjab's scholarship scheme for the students of Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and ex-FATA districts.

President Dr Arif Alvi also urged the world community to hold India accountable for its state sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.

The Punjab Governor felicitated the President on the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Legislative assembly elections 2020. He said this victory reflected the party's popularity and people's confidence in the policies of the PTI government. "The masses had rejected the narrative of disruption and anarchy during the GB elections and the 220 million people stand beside the government's stand-point," Sarwar said, adding: "The detractors of the government should concede elections in the GB and the opposition should refrain from politics of division and divide in the country."

The President Dr Arif Alvi also visited Pakistan Muslim League-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Lahore and inquired after his health.

The President wished Chaudhry Shujaat the best of health and prayed for his early recovery.

Moreover, while chairing over a meeting of Population Welfare at Governor's House, the President Dr Arif Alvi said that ulema should be engaged to raise awareness on important health matters such as breastfeeding, nutrition, maternal nutrition and other connected matters.

Dr Arif Alvi said that while dealing with population growth issue, all aspects should be taken into consideration. Media could play a vibrant role in spreading the message to control high growth of population, he said.

He acknowledged that during Covid-19 pandemic, media effectively raised awareness among the people regarding adoption of precautionary measures in order to stay safe from coronavirus. He was briefed on initiatives related to population welfare in the meeting.

During the meeting, various suggestions were given for effective implementation of ideas aimed at controlling burgeoning population.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Population Welfare Minister Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Sultan and others were also present in the meeting.

