Naveed Sultan appointed ICG chairman

KARACHI: Naveed Sultan has been appointed as chairman of Citigroup's Institutional Clients Group (ICG). As chairman, Naveed will build and lead a new digital policy, strategy and advisory practice across all client segments.

Recognizing the changes shaping the world through the advent of current and emerging technologies, it is critical that we develop a strategic, coherent and holistic approach to advise our clients and other constituencies including policymakers, and provide them actionable insights to respond to this phenomenon. This new practice will advise governments to develop policies to digitize their economies including their financial systems. It will also provide guidance and thought leadership to corporates and financial institutions to transform their businesses and operating models to stay relevant in an increasingly digital world.

Our global network, particularly in the emerging markets, is a key differentiator. As part of his new role, Naveed will help the firm in its senior interactions with sovereigns, with a particular focus on emerging markets, to help strengthen our relationships and to create commercial opportunities.

He will work with me and the regional CEOs and business heads to develop approaches and strategies to respond to the structural shifts of globalization and market transitions and ensure our network remains well-positioned to build a structural advantage.-PR

