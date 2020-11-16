AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
DCL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.71%)
EFERT 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
EPCL 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
HBL 131.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUBC 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.71%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.59%)
LOTCHEM 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.54%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.31%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.54%)
POWER 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
PPL 86.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PSO 195.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
STPL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
TRG 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (0.06%)
BR30 21,237 Increased By ▲ 25.63 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By ▼ -105.36 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,007 Decreased By ▼ -27.46 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

A power-packed relationship refreshed

Updated 16 Nov 2020

KARACHI: KFC Pakistan renewed its exclusive cold beverage partnership with Pepsico Pakistan for the next 5 years as part of a high-spirited signing ceremony held at DHA Golf Club last Sunday.

Raza Pirbhai, CEO - KFC Pakistan, led the KFC team, including Noor Alam, CMO, Ayesha Abdullah, CFO and Ammar Azhar, CTO.

On the other side were Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO - PepsiCo Pakistan & Afghanistan, and Eugene Willemsen, CEO - PepsiCo Africa, Middle East & South Asia Sector. Also in attendance from PepsiCo Pakistan were Saad M Khan, Director Franchise and Zahra Zaidi, National Key Accounts Manager.

The ceremony was also graced by high-profile corporate dignitaries including Yaseen Haji Kassam, CEO & MD - PBL, Siraj Kassam Teli, Director - PBL, Ahmed Kapadia, Founder - Synergy Group, Fahad Mehmood Chairman - GoLootlo and Nauman Sikandar, MD & CEO - Foodpanda Pakistan.

Capping off a relationship which has persisted for more than 20 years, the renewal of the contract extends an association which began in 1997 - the year KFC arrived in Pakistan. With both brands being powerhouses, this partnership will only help them go from strength to strength.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

A power-packed relationship refreshed

Pakistan has become 'self-sufficient' in manufacturing COVID-19 related equipment

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI ahead of other parties with 10 seats

Employment opportunities: PM approves setting up of National Job Portal

Court indicts former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference

MEA's response on Pakistan's doc regarding India’s 'sponsorship of terrorism' rejected

'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into space

'Polls rigged': Gilgit Baltistan govt rejects PML-N's allegations

No decision made on closure of schools: Punjab education minister

Change of tactics: Pak Army gives befitting response, killing five Indian soldiers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.