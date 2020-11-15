AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
Ehsaas Programme, BISP: Cybercrime wing being set up to deal with frauds

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 15 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is set to establish a Cybercrime Control Wing under the administrative ambit of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) to counter frauds in different operations of Ehsaas Programme and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The approval to establish Cybercrime Control Wing in PASSD was granted by the BISP Board during its 43rd meeting held earlier on Monday, this week, following which the work on the establishment of this wing has been expedited, officials in knowledge of this development told Business Recorder.

The Cybercrime Control Wing would work in liaison with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to identify fraudulent practices related to payments made to the needy under Ehsaas Programme and BISP, and to track down the perpetrators, it is learnt.

The Cybercrime Control Wing in PASSD is being set up at a time when reports suggesting simpleton masses looted at the hands of different networks of swindlers are on the rise.

Several reports surfaced during the payment of cash under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme this summer whereby certain agents made unauthorized deductions in several cases involving payment of cash amount of 12,000 rupees each to beneficiaries eligible to receive financial aid under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Likewise, the reports that organized criminal networks are sending text messages and making phone calls to people impersonating themselves as representatives of BISP and Kifalat Programme have also appeared frequently.

In several cases, the victims were informed of being eligible to receive financial aid under BISP or Kifalat Programme and were asked to pay 'registration fee' in order to receive the government aid. Scores of people are said to have lost their hard-earned money at the hands of swindlers misusing the names of BISP, Kifalat Programme or other social security ventures.

The government officials claim the creation of Cybercrime Control Wing in PASSD would not only help eliminate fraud but also protect Ehsaas and BISP payments from cyber attacks launched by different hackers.

"A multi-pronged effort is underway to ensure fast-tracked action in this regard," said an official regarding the engagement of relevant government agencies to set up the Cybercrime Control Wing.

PASSD has sought help from Ministry of Interior to engage FIA and Nadra for providing the technical and other necessary support to set up the wing, the source said adding that the creation of this wing could take next few weeks or even months but it would be fully operational next year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

