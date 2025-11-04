BML 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
BOP 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.74%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 216.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.19%)
FCCL 53.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
GCIL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.2%)
HUBC 219.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.94%)
NBP 226.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-0.88%)
PAEL 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.59%)
PIAHCLA 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
PPL 186.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.14%)
PREMA 43.32 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (7.55%)
PRL 35.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.26%)
PTC 36.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
SNGP 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
SSGC 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.32%)
TELE 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.78%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
TRG 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.46%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
BR100 17,114 Decreased By -40 (-0.23%)
BR30 54,413 Decreased By -156.1 (-0.29%)
KSE100 162,484 Decreased By -319.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 49,343 Decreased By -154.6 (-0.31%)
Nov 04, 2025
Japan’s Nikkei edged lower as Advantest, SoftBank Group drag

  • The Nikkei was down 0.1% at 52,361.14 by the midday break
Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 11:25am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average eased on Tuesday in choppy trade, weighed down by declines in Advantest and SoftBank Group, although strong outlook-driven gains in some technology stocks helped limit losses.

The Nikkei was down 0.1% at 52,361.14 by the midday break.

The broader Topix rose 0.38% to 3,344.48.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 3.63% and technology investor SoftBank Group fell 1.33%, dragging the index the most.

“The Nikkei went up and down today, but sentiment was strong as seen in the gains of the Topix index,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“The market momentum was supported by the strong performance of US technology stocks such as Amazon,” he said.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Monday, with artificial intelligence-related deals driving much of the gains.

Amazon rose 4% after announcing a $38 billion deal with OpenAI.

Japan’s stock market was closed for a public holiday on Monday.

On Tuesday, Tokyo Electron jumped 3.95% after the chip-making equipment maker on Friday hiked its operating profit forecast by 2.8% for the year ending March 2026.

Sumitomo Electric, a gauge for investments for AI data centres, surged 12.73% after the cable maker raised its annual net profit forecast by 18.7% to 230 billion yen ($1.53 billion).

Other decliners included chip-related Socionext, which tanked 19.54% after flagging its annual net profit would fall 65.8% to 6.7 billion yen.

Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 67% rose, 30% fell, while 2% traded flat.

