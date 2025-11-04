BML 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.49%)
BOP 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CPHL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.74%)
DCL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
DGKC 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.28%)
FCCL 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.15%)
FFL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.21%)
GCIL 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.81%)
HUBC 219.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.56%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 96.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
NBP 225.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-1.67%)
PAEL 52.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.98%)
PIAHCLA 25.56 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.2%)
PIBTL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.79%)
POWER 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.26%)
PPL 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.2%)
PREMA 42.35 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.14%)
PRL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.99%)
PTC 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.38%)
SNGP 122.70 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.35%)
SSGC 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-4.41%)
TELE 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.15%)
TPLP 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.88%)
TREET 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.6%)
TRG 81.56 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.93%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
BR100 16,976 Decreased By -178 (-1.04%)
BR30 53,768 Decreased By -801.4 (-1.47%)
KSE100 161,282 Decreased By -1521.4 (-0.93%)
KSE30 48,995 Decreased By -502.4 (-1.01%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 loses momentum, sheds over 1,500 points

  • At close, benchmark index settles at 161,281.77, decrease of 1,521.39 points or 0.93%
BR Web Desk Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 05:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Selling pressure returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index shedding over 1,500 points amid profit-taking.

The market opened on a positive note but quickly lost momentum, with the index moving between an intraday high of 163,384.95 and a low of 161,159.26.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 161,281.77, a decrease of 1,521.39 points or 0.93%.

“After two consecutive sessions of strong gains, the local bourse witnessed renewed bearish sentiment as investors opted for profit-taking,” said Topline Securities.

Blue-chip counters, including ENGRO, MARI, BAHL, MCB, and TRG, led the decline, collectively eroding 543 points from the benchmark index, it added.

In a key development, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial ruled out any contingency plan in terms of implementing new taxation measures despite a revenue shortfall of Rs 275 billion during the July-October (2025-26) period.

On Monday, PSX started the week on a strong note, supported by the positive momentum carried over from Friday’s session and improved regional sentiment following last week’s Pakistan–Afghanistan ceasefire. The benchmark KSE-100 index advanced by 1,171.42 points, or 0.72%, to close at 162,803.16 points.

Internationally, a rise in tech shares lifted Japan’s Nikkei and Taiwan’s TAIEX to all-time highs on Tuesday, though other markets in the region were lower following their own recent record rallies.

Sentiment was saddled with some weakness in US economic data, while a divergence in views from Federal Reserve officials clouded the outlook for a December interest rate cut.

Australia’s stock benchmark sagged to a one-month trough ahead of a central bank policy decision later in the day, with no rate cut expected and traders on the lookout for clues about whether last month’s inflation shock has nixed any easing until the second quarter of next year.

Overnight, tech shares buoyed both the US S&P 500 and Nasdaq, though futures pointed to declines of 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei reversed early declines to rise 0.2% and reach an unprecedented 52,636.87.

Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.5% to set its own record high.

However, South Korea’s KOSPI slid 1.5% after Monday’s 2.8% surge when it reached an all-time peak.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.1%, while Chinese blue chips listed onshore eased 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. At close, the currency settled at 280.87, a gain of Re0.03 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 899.41 million from 949.36 million recorded in the previous close. The value of shares declined to Rs37.31 billion from Rs47.58 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 78.87 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 76.86 million shares, and K-Electric Ltd with 71.62 million shares.

Shares of 479 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 133 registered an increase, 314 recorded a fall, and 32 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 loses momentum, sheds over 1,500 points

Pakistan cancels Eni LNG cargoes, seeks to renegotiate Qatar supplies

Weaponisation of water cannot, will not succeed, says Zardari

Rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Bosch’s late surge lifts South Africa to 263 all out in first ODI against Pakistan

ICC suspends Haris Rauf for two matches for Code of Conduct breach

Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

PIA says ‘illegal’ engineers’ strike aimed at sabotaging privatization push

DPM Dar launches Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line

ECP announces schedule for NA-18 Haripur by-election

Read more stories