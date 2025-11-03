BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points

BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 05:38pm

Strong buying momentum was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investor confidence remained buoyant amid improved economic sentiment and policy clarity, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a gain of nearly 1,200 points on Monday.

Positive sentiments prevailed throughout the trading session, pushing the index to an intraday high of 163,935.02.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled at 162,803.15, an increase of 1,171.42 points or 0.72%.

“The upward momentum from previous sessions persisted, supported by institutional inflows—particularly from local mutual funds, as indicated by NCCPL data,” said Topline Securities.

In a key development, Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 6.2% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2025, showed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data on Monday, a reading higher than the Ministry of Finance estimate of 5-6%.

The stock market ended last week on a subdued note after a volatile trading period dominated by geopolitical concerns, profit-taking, and corporate earnings announcements. The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 1.03% week-on-week, closing at 161,631.73 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks rose on Monday as the US-China trade truce and soaring spending on artificial intelligence kept risk sentiment aloft, while the dollar held near a three-month high after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers.

Investors are still focused on developments from last week, including central bank meetings and the US-China agreement on a year-long trade truce that was within broad expectations. But doubts remain if the truce will last for the full duration.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.35% higher at 727.82, hovering near the 4-1/2-year high it touched last week. The index is up more than 27% this year, on course for its best year since 2017.

China’s blue-chip stocks eased 0.6% after data showed China’s factory activity in October expanded at a slower pace than in September as new orders and output both waned amid tariff anxiety. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.3% higher.

Japan markets are closed for a holiday with no cash Treasuries trading, resulting in muted activity during Asian hours.

Nasdaq futures were 0.25% higher, while European futures also pointed to a higher open.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 6.2% in October 2025

Govt’s economic team highlights reform progress as Pakistan enters stabilisation phase

PM Shehbaz seeks President Zardari’s support for 27th Amendment: Bilawal

Green Line Phase-II to be completed within a year: Ahsan Iqbal

Rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,300 in Pakistan

FM Dar arrives in Istanbul to ‘discuss developments in Gaza’

Pakistan’s Port Qasim to undergo major overhaul to drive half of $100bn revenue target

Fauji Cement, KAPCO to jointly acquire majority stake in Attock Cement

Read more stories