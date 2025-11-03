BML 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 36.36 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.57%)
CNERGY 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.09%)
CPHL 85.30 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.84%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 220.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.67%)
FCCL 53.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
FFL 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.47%)
GCIL 32.86 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.24%)
HUBC 220.77 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.62%)
KEL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.22%)
MLCF 97.23 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.4%)
NBP 229.55 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (3.48%)
PAEL 53.68 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.13%)
PIAHCLA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
PIBTL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
POWER 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.55%)
PREMA 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.57%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.39%)
PTC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SNGP 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.04 (-6.16%)
SSGC 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
TELE 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
TPLP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
TREET 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (4.51%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 6.2% in October 2025

  • Reading higher than the finance ministry's estimate of 5-6%
BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 03:55pm
Headline Inflation YoY

Headline Inflation YoY

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 6.2% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2025, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data on Monday, a reading higher than the Ministry of Finance estimate of 5-6%.

The consumer price index (CPI) was recorded at 5.6% in September 2025. The CPI stood at 6.9% in October 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.8% in October 2025 as compared to an increase of 2.0% in the previous month and an increase of 1.2% in October 2024.

“This is the highest since November 2024,” Optimus Capital Management.

CPI inflation (Urban) increased by 6% on a year-on-year basis in October 2025, as compared to 5.5% in the previous month and 9.3% in October 2024. On a month-on-month basis, it remained stable at 1.5% both in October 2025 and the previous month, compared to an increase of 1.1% in October 2024.

CPI inflation (Rural) increased by 6.6% on a year-on-year basis in October 2025 as compared to an increase of 5.8% in the previous month and 4.2% in October 2024. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.3% in October 2025 as compared to an increase of 2.8% in the previous month and an increase of 1.5% in October 2024.

In its monthly outlook, released last week, the Ministry of Finance said that the uptick in inflation reading was a temporary phenomenon in the wake of floods, projecting the reading in the range of 5% to 6% for the outgoing month of October 2025.

The ministry said the consumer price index (CPI) inflation reading was expected to remain contained within the target in the current fiscal year 2025-26.

“Flood-related supply disruptions and temporary border closures have put upward pressure on prices of a few essential commodities. Inflation is expected to remain 5-6% in October 2025,” the outlook report read.

Pakistan experienced severe flooding as part of an extended monsoon season that began in late June 2025 and intensified through September. The disaster has primarily affected densely populated regions, especially in Punjab.

Earlier, the World Bank stated that flood-related shock to food supply is expected to push inflation above earlier projections, peaking at 7.2% in fiscal year 2026 before easing to 6.8% in fiscal year 2027 as food supply constraints, commodity and energy prices decline, and the exchange rate remains market-determined.

inflation PBS CPI CPI inflation Pakistan inflation Pakistan economic indicators Monthly Economic Update and Outlook

Comments

200 characters

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 6.2% in October 2025

Buying momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 2,000 points

PM Shehbaz seeks President Zardari’s support for 27th Amendment: Bilawal

Intra-day update: rupee gains further against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs1300 in Pakistan

FM Dar arrives in Istanbul to ‘discuss developments in Gaza’

Pakistan’s Port Qasim to undergo major overhaul to drive half of $100bn revenue target

Fauji Cement, KAPCO to jointly acquire majority stake in Attock Cement

Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured

HUBCO’s CPEC-linked Thar power projects reach completion

Read more stories