Accused gets 7 years RI over blackmailing girl

FAISALABAD: Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court Anti-Rape Muhammad Iqbal Haral has awarded 7 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to an accused involved in FIA case for harassing and blackmailing a girl.

According to the prosecution, 29-year-old Muhammad Junaid Qasim resident of Hajweri Town had attempted to harass and blackmail a girl by posting and sharing her objectionable pictures on social media.

The FIA Police had registered a case on the complaint of victim’s father and submitted the challan before the competent court after investigation.

After observing witnesses and evidence, Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded 2 years rigorous imprisonment to accused Junaid Qasim under section 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The convict was directed to pay a fine of Rs.100,000 otherwise he will have to undergo an additional simple imprisonment of three months in case of default.

The court also handed down the accused with 3 years rigorous imprisonment under section 21 of PECA and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.300,000. He would have to experience six months additional imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.

Similarly, the learned judge also awarded 2 years rigorous imprisonment to accused Junaid Qasim under section 24 of PECA. The convict was directed to pay Rs.100,000 otherwise, he will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of 3 months if he failed to pay fine amount.

However, the court granted benefit of section 382-B of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to the convict and ordered to run all sentences concurrently.