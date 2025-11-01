BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Print Print 2025-11-01

Accused gets 7 years RI over blackmailing girl

APP Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

FAISALABAD: Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court Anti-Rape Muhammad Iqbal Haral has awarded 7 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to an accused involved in FIA case for harassing and blackmailing a girl.

According to the prosecution, 29-year-old Muhammad Junaid Qasim resident of Hajweri Town had attempted to harass and blackmail a girl by posting and sharing her objectionable pictures on social media.

The FIA Police had registered a case on the complaint of victim’s father and submitted the challan before the competent court after investigation.

After observing witnesses and evidence, Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded 2 years rigorous imprisonment to accused Junaid Qasim under section 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The convict was directed to pay a fine of Rs.100,000 otherwise he will have to undergo an additional simple imprisonment of three months in case of default.

The court also handed down the accused with 3 years rigorous imprisonment under section 21 of PECA and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.300,000. He would have to experience six months additional imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.

Similarly, the learned judge also awarded 2 years rigorous imprisonment to accused Junaid Qasim under section 24 of PECA. The convict was directed to pay Rs.100,000 otherwise, he will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of 3 months if he failed to pay fine amount.

However, the court granted benefit of section 382-B of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to the convict and ordered to run all sentences concurrently.

FIA Peca Muhammad Iqbal Haral blackmailing girl

