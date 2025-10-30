Markets Print 2025-10-30
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 29, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 158,465.06
High: 160,690.12
Low: 158,306.84
Net Change: 1,635.97
Volume (000): 390,152
Value (000): 27,350,751
Makt Cap (000) 4,690,065,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,174.86
NET CH (-) 296.39
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,389.71
NET CH (-) 265.89
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 48,338.56
NET CH (-) 326.63
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 26,454.58
NET CH (-) 101.83
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,687.90
NET CH (-) 114.33
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,808.09
NET CH (-) 27.95
------------------------------------
As on: 29-October-2025
====================================
