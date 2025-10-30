KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 29, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 158,465.06 High: 160,690.12 Low: 158,306.84 Net Change: 1,635.97 Volume (000): 390,152 Value (000): 27,350,751 Makt Cap (000) 4,690,065,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,174.86 NET CH (-) 296.39 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,389.71 NET CH (-) 265.89 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 48,338.56 NET CH (-) 326.63 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 26,454.58 NET CH (-) 101.83 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,687.90 NET CH (-) 114.33 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,808.09 NET CH (-) 27.95 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-October-2025 ====================================

