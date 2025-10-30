BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,593 Decreased By -143.7 (-0.86%)
BR30 52,486 Decreased By -471.3 (-0.89%)
KSE100 158,465 Decreased By -1636 (-1.02%)
KSE30 48,335 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.07%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-30

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 29, 2025). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 29, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                158,465.06
High:                     160,690.12
Low:                      158,306.84
Net Change:                 1,635.97
Volume (000):                390,152
Value (000):              27,350,751
Makt Cap (000)         4,690,065,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,174.86
NET CH                    (-) 296.39
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,389.71
NET CH                    (-) 265.89
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 48,338.56
NET CH                    (-) 326.63
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 26,454.58
NET CH                    (-) 101.83
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,687.90
NET CH                    (-) 114.33
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,808.09
NET CH                     (-) 27.95
------------------------------------
As on:               29-October-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

BRIndex100 BR Oil and Gas BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

PM vows to deepen Pakistan-Turkiye relations

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

SHC rules capital gain arising from sale of shares by MND Exploration to PPL does not constitute ‘Pakistan-source income’

Read more stories