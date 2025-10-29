PARTLY FACETIOUS: Is he doing a Chaudhary Nisar?

“I want to take a minute to thank the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board…”

“That’s a first.”

“Indeed, I have seen the light!”

“Seen or been shown?”

“I was shown which way to look and viola! I saw the light.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway, what prompted you?”

“The congestion on the Constitution Avenue sometimes up to an hour whenever a foreign cricket team was scheduled to play in Rawalpindi was appropriately dealt with by him.”

“How? Is he doing a Chaudhary Nisar where the wait time was no more than five minutes irrespective of who the dignitary was?”

“Hey, the Chairman is an FNO.”

“Excuse me?”

“Follows No One – what he did was the cricket team has been housed in another hotel in another part of town?”

“But surely the traffic must be disrupted now from the new hotel till the venue.”

“I don’t care it doesn’t affect me.”

“Selfish.”

“OK, but you do realize that while Chairman PCB has taken this momentous decision, the Interior Minister is the one who gives the orders to disrupt traffic and the two hats are worn by the same man.”

“Of course, and need I remind you that the guy learns lessons and acts accordingly.”

“And you are referring to which lesson?”

“No ditches have been dug in Islamabad recently with the objective of containing a protest.”

“Have there been any protests after the last ditch was dug a year ago?”

“Don’t know, don’t care.”

“I saw some ditches when the banned…”

“That’s in Punjab, not the domain of the federal interior minister.”

“That’s true.”

