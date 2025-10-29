BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 84.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-4.39%)
DCL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
DGKC 232.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.15%)
FCCL 52.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.04%)
FFL 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GCIL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUBC 208.13 Decreased By ▼ -4.64 (-2.18%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.29%)
KOSM 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-7.42%)
MLCF 94.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.79%)
NBP 201.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.99%)
PAEL 51.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.18%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 186.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.25%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.87%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.49%)
PTC 35.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.9%)
SNGP 128.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.91%)
SSGC 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.82%)
TELE 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.04%)
TREET 31.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-4.26%)
TRG 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.29%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Print 2025-10-29

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Is he doing a Chaudhary Nisar?

Anjum Ibrahim Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 06:49am

“I want to take a minute to thank the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board…”

“That’s a first.”

“Indeed, I have seen the light!”

“Seen or been shown?”

“I was shown which way to look and viola! I saw the light.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway, what prompted you?”

“The congestion on the Constitution Avenue sometimes up to an hour whenever a foreign cricket team was scheduled to play in Rawalpindi was appropriately dealt with by him.”

“How? Is he doing a Chaudhary Nisar where the wait time was no more than five minutes irrespective of who the dignitary was?”

“Hey, the Chairman is an FNO.”

“Excuse me?”

“Follows No One – what he did was the cricket team has been housed in another hotel in another part of town?”

“But surely the traffic must be disrupted now from the new hotel till the venue.”

“I don’t care it doesn’t affect me.”

“Selfish.”

“OK, but you do realize that while Chairman PCB has taken this momentous decision, the Interior Minister is the one who gives the orders to disrupt traffic and the two hats are worn by the same man.”

“Of course, and need I remind you that the guy learns lessons and acts accordingly.”

“And you are referring to which lesson?”

“No ditches have been dug in Islamabad recently with the objective of containing a protest.”

“Have there been any protests after the last ditch was dug a year ago?”

“Don’t know, don’t care.”

“I saw some ditches when the banned…”

“That’s in Punjab, not the domain of the federal interior minister.”

“That’s true.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

