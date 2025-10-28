Partly Facetious: Quad is a courtyard or a square?

“So the quad met.”

“I don’t understand what you are referring to – quad is a courtyard or a square.”

“Right, the four corners of the square met in Jati Umra.”

“Excuse me, but a square presupposes equality and we know there is nothing equal about the four who met in Jati Umra.”

“There were three Sharifs and a Dar.”

“Hmmm but there is no equality even between the Sharifs so abandon all ye who insist on a square, if we set aside a Dar then the appropriate geometric figure is an isosceles triangle where there is one peak and two supporting angles…”

“Not sure whether isosceles is good imagery – have you heard the expression a square peg in a round hole.”

“Good heavens, how about be there or be square?”

“Have you gone back from an isosceles triangle to a square?”

“Sorry I forgot, so how about back to square one.”

“Hmmm that makes sense, though the meaning of the word square is different in this context.”

“Right, but there is an African proverb which maybe appropriate – if you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far, go together.”

“That’s a really cool one, so which angle of the isosceles triangle is going fast?”

“That would depend on where you stand politically.”

“How come?”

“For the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless the peak would I believe be the Interior Minister who may be the closest to the…”

“Gotcha, and for Zardari sahib?”

“Zardari sahib always operates under conditions where there is more than one peak.”

“And the…”

“To the isosceles…”

“Only till the chickens come home to roost.”

“Would those be local organic chickens…”

“Shut up.”

